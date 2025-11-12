Red Fort blast: Kashmir on high alert, searches intensified

The Valley has been put on high alert as the police and other security agencies have intensified search operations on major highways and roads in the Valley with additional checkpoints setup on the national highway . A security official with a sniffer dog checks a vehicle near the Navyug tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review in Srinagar and directed officials to maintain constant vigil. Sinha directed all concerned officials to maintain constant vigil and security and emphasised on seamless coordination among the J&K Police, intelligence and security agencies, said an official spokesperson.

Police in Awantipora intensified vehicle checking on NH-44 and other important arterial roads across the police district. “The checking drives are being conducted to monitor the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles, and to prevent the transportation of any contraband or unlawful material. These measures are part of the continuous efforts of J&K Police to strengthen security, enhance public safety, and ensure strict adherence to law and order,” the spokesman said.

Police also conducted extensive vehicle checking drives in Pulwama, Anantnag Shopian, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts.

Health department issues advisory after recovery of Ak 47 from Government Medical College Anantnag.

“It is impressed upon all the faculty members/heads of the department/ paramedical staff/ students, to personally identify their lockers and label them with their name, designation and code. This exercise should be completed by the November 14, 2025, after that medical superintendents, SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, RMO’s of respective floors, estates-cum-transport officer Government Medical College, Srinagar, will carry out inspection and sort out extra surplus medical college building corridors at various places,” administrator associate hospital, Srinagar, said in a statement, adding that no chance will be given to any employee to have any claim on the lockers that will not be identified after specified period. “ The section officers/estates officer/accounts section are also directed not to issue any LPC, NOC or Service book on transfer of any employee until and unless the individual locker of employee is not handed over,” the statement said.