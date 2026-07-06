Regional buzz | Charanjit Channi’s Morinda show

When former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a show of strength at his Morinda residence, the turnout from his Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency was thin. Of the sitting Congress MLAs from the constituency, only Shahkot legislator Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia attended the meeting convened after Channi was appointed chairman of the party’s campaign committee for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. The other four - Sukhwinder Kotli, Pargat Singh, Vikramjit Chaudhary and Avtar Henry Juniour – stayed away. Channi was reportedly miffed over not being made president of the state unit. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a show of strength at his Morinda residence, the turnout from his Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency was thin.

SC panel breathes easy

After spending nearly three months grappling with a staff crunch, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission finally got its employees back following the intervention of social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur. Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi had earlier alleged that four employees were withdrawn by the department, leaving the statutory body struggling to function despite its growing workload. “It had become difficult to run the commission,” Garhi had said. Confirming the development, he thanked the minister for restoring the staff, bringing much-needed relief to the commission’s day-to-day operations.

Goyal & media queries

Water resources, mining and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal often claims to have no knowledge of important developments in his departments. When journalists call him for details, the minister says he is unaware of the matter but courteously offers to gather the information and get back, which he does on most occasions. Even when he is unable to get details, Goyal’s stock reply is: “Our government is committed to doing the best for the state and we are doing that.”

Dignity of labour vs cash dole

In a rare rejection of a government welfare scheme, a section of women MGNREGA workers declined monthly financial assistance under the newly launched Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, saying they would rather earn through work than rely on government payouts. Women associated with the Democratic MGNREGA Front said they chose not to apply despite being eligible. State leaders Kulwinder Kaur Ramgarh and Harpal Kaur said the MGNREGA employment cycle ended on July 1, but workers have not been provided employment. Demanding guaranteed work and fair wages, they asserted that the dignity of labour cannot be replaced by cash assistance.

Omar may expand his team

After month of speculation, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has hinted at the first expansion of his cabinet, raising hopes among several of the National Conference’s 42 legislators. Omar’s cabinet currently has one deputy chief minister and four ministers – two each from the Kashmir Valley and Jammu. Speculation intensified after the Dachigam meeting, where legislators openly voiced discontent, putting the incumbent ministers under pressure. Political circles are abuzz with speculation over likely ministers. Alliance partner Congress has reiterated that it will stay out of the cabinet until J&K regains statehood.

HP guv shakes a leg

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta delighted the crowd by taking to the stage during the closing ceremony of the three-day, national-level Maa Shoolini Mela in Solan. He joined the traditional folk dance to celebrate the state’s cultural heritage alongside local attendees and officials. The high-energy moment happened as part of the cultural evening at the main fairgrounds. Gupta was joined by health minister Dhani Ram Shandil, who also could not resist the foot-tapping Dogri songs and shook a leg.

Lobbying on for cabinet berth

Lobbying has begun in the Himachal Congress for the lone cabinet berth. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s recent visit to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal added fuel to the fire. Speculation is rife about the possible removal of one or two ministers. A deputy speaker is also likely to be appointed. Accordingly, a few new faces are expected to be inducted into the cabinet as the number of ministers has come down.

(Contributed by Navrajdeep Singh, Hillary Victor, Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Karam Prakash, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)