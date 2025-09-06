Relief pouring in for flood-hit Punjab, but poor coordination fuelling misuse, hoarding

The flood-ravaged Punjab is witnessing a massive outpouring of aid, with NGOs, religious bodies and countless common people rushing dry ration, cattle feed, drinking water and other essentials to alleviate suffering. Water bottles being distributed among flood-affected people at Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Amritsar on Friday. (PTI)

But in the absence of proper coordination or a management system, much of this humanitarian effort is being hoarded, misused and even resold by profit-seeking elements, leaving genuine victims struggling.

Hundreds of tractors and trucks loaded with relief have been reaching Majha’s Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot districts in recent days. Volunteers call it a continuation of Punjab’s centuries-old tradition of sewa, as taught by Sikh Gurus.

Yet, activists on the ground say material is often ending up in unaffected villages, while several flood-hit families remain cut off.

A resident of Ramdas village said, “I am in the field with activists who are distributing the material. It is unfortunate that some persons are hoarding ration items at their house. Some people even sold the items to shops. In some places, even those not affected by floods are getting the aid material.”

Paramjit Singh Mand, who runs a relief camp in Ajnala, said the absence of a system was evident when 500 trolleys from Haryana reached the area on Friday. “The youths who brought the material did not know where to distribute it. All organisations engaged in aid and the administration must work together and divide areas to ensure help reaches those actually in need. Several stranded people have no way to reach out for help,” he added.

To plug gaps and evolve a proper system, about 20 organisations, including Khalsa Aid International, have formed a seven-member coordination committee in Ajnala.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the administration had taken serious note of hoarding and profiteering. “We are maintaining a stock register and verifying complaints to ensure equitable distribution. Unscrupulous elements will not be allowed to profit from this devastation,” she said.

She added, “We are conducting checks at our own level, but those on the field should also help ensure equity. No affected person should be left out.”

Deposit surplus relief at gurdwaras: Akal Takht jathedar

Acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday said surplus relief supplies should be deposited in the local gurdwaras under the management of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) or other local committees, so that the material remained safe and could be used effectively when required.

Gargaj highlighted that alongside different organisations within Punjab, a large quantity of relief material was also arriving from other states. However, in the absence of proper planning and coordinated management by the state government, there was a serious risk that this aid may not reach those in need, causing the selfless contributions of people to go in vain.

He applauded all members of the community, who without caring for their lives, were continuously engaged in service activities, and condemned the mischievous elements trying to inject communal, caste-based rhetoric during this time of crisis.