Remove waste from Sidhwan Canal by Jan, Green tribunal tell MC chief

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a directive to the municipal commissioner for prompt removal of solid waste, plastic bags and other non-biodegradable materials from the Sidhwan Canal within the next eight weeks. The MC had in July told the National Green Tribunal that they have removed 90% of the waste from the water body and were eyeing to remove the remainder in three months. (HT Photo)

In case of a failure to remove the waste, the commissioner will be summoned to a virtual hearing scheduled for January 11, 2024.

The November 2 directive comes in the backdrop of a complaint filed by city residents Kulddep Singh Khaira and Kapil Arora. The municipal corporation (MC) had earlier presented its stance on July 21, 2023, regarding the progress of the cleaning of the canal.

According to the submission, the civic body had removed approximately 90% of the waster from the water body and had estimated that the remaining 10% would be cleared and disposed of in compliance with regulations over the following three months.

‘Action report fails to

demonstrate progress’

In response, the NGT directed the municipal corporation to dispose of the remaining solid waste at an approved dump site within the specified three-month period and to furnish an updated action report.

However, the submitted action report does not provide evidence that any solid waste was removed following the tribunal’s last order. Instead, the report highlights that the civic body has identified suitable land for a portable compactor transfer station near the Sidhwan Canal and has initiated with the Punjab Mandi Board to address the land allotment issue.

According to the orders, the action report fails to demonstrate significant progress in line with the NGT’s directives, especially the establishment of adequate integrated waste management (processing) facilities.

It is in the light of these circumstances that the NGT has ordered the commissioner to ensure prompt compliance with the directives issued in the order dated July 21, 2023, within eight weeks from the November 2 hearing.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!