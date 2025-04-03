Riding sans helmets: 32k fined in a month in Mohali

Almost a month after the launch of e-challans using CCTV cameras installed under the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, of the total 56,000 challans, nearly 60% are issued to bikers for riding without helmets. Almost a month after the launch of e-challans using CCTV cameras installed under the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, of the total 56,000 challans, nearly 60% are issued to bikers for riding without helmets. (File Photo)

Of the total 56,000 challans issued through the third eye by the Mohali Police till date post inauguration by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 6, maximum 32,159 two-wheelers have been challaned for driving without helmets.

The stats support the 2022 report of the ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) according to which two-wheelers (42.9%) accounted for the highest share of the total accidents happened in million plus cities in 2022 followed by pedestrian (19.6 %), car/jeep/van or LVM (16.6%), and auto-rickshaws accounting for (5.6%).

Moreover, of the total 320 deaths in 2023, 172, two-wheeler riders formed the majority of casualties in Mohali.

However, overspeeding, jumping red lights and triple riding are further contributing to fatal accidents and traffic violations in Mohali.

The Mohali Police have challaned 6,681 violators through CCTV challaning for overspeeding on Mohali roads in the said time period.

The speed limit on Airport Road (PR-7) has been set at 50 km per hour by the civic authorities. Thus, road users who exceed the 50 km/hr limit on this busy stretch will face e-challan fines of up to ₹5,000. Moreover, speed is different for different categories of vehicles on different roads. The authorities have set a 25 km/hr speed near schools.

Besides, police issued 5,309 triple riding challans and 5,091 for jumping red lights in the past one month.

According to officials, wrong side driving is also a major concern for the safety of the road users.

Challans amounting to ₹5.87 crore issued in a month

Out of the total ₹5.87 crore revenue generated through violation tickets to date, Mohali Police have already collected ₹37 lakh, while violators are yet to pay ₹5.50 crore.

The sizable number of challans in the short span of time highlights the widespread disregard for traffic laws in the city, which so far remained unchecked due to a major staff shortage in the traffic wing, resulting in accidents and traffic chaos.

Pertinently, 81 persons died in road accidents in the first three months last year, and 70 lost their lives till March 31 this year in Mohali.

HS Maan, SP (traffic), Mohali, said with violations being captured by the third eye, accidents are expected to reduce further this year.

The City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, spearheaded by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, comprises 405 CCTV cameras at 20 key intersections across the city.

For starters, 351 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been made operational at 17 critical junctions across Mohali under Phase 1 of the project, developed at a cost of ₹21.60 crore.

These are being monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre set up at the Sohana police station, where 10 operators are keeping round-the-clock vigil on violators and also keeping an eye on criminals.