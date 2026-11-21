Villagers in Himachal Pradesh have ended the centuries-old practice of animal sacrifice during the consecration ceremony of a newly constructed temple, embracing Vedic rituals and a sattvik tradition while preserving their more than 150-year-old faith and cultural heritage.

Prem Ranta, a member of the temple committee, said devotees from different age groups, including young people and elderly residents, had travelled several kilometres on foot to attend the ceremony (HT Photo for representation) more less

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Devotees from around 30-40 villages gathered for the grand consecration ceremony of Mata Drotishwari Temple in the Nawar region in Rohru sub division of district Shimla.

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The temple, whose construction took nearly 10-12 years, was built through community contributions, voluntary labour and donations. The ceremony marked the culmination of a religious pilgrimage undertaken by a group of devotees who travelled to Nagarkot (Kangra), Jwala Ji and Haridwar before completing a long journey on foot to their village. The initiative to conduct the consecration without animal sacrifice was taken following a community meeting held around two months ago, where villagers collectively decided to observe the ceremony through Vedic rituals.

Prem Ranta, a member of the temple committee, said devotees from different age groups, including young people and elderly residents, had travelled several kilometres on foot to attend the ceremony. He said the religious tradition traces its roots to their ancestors, who had brought a sacred symbol of the deity from Nagarkot in Kangra and established it in the village.

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{{^usCountry}} “Animal sacrifice was practised in this region, but around two months ago, a collective village meeting was held in the presence of a priest, where it was decided that the Pratishtha ceremony would be conducted according to Vedic rituals and there would be no animal sacrifice. This is perhaps the first such initiative in the region, and its message can reach neighbouring areas and even across Himachal Pradesh,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Animal sacrifice was practised in this region, but around two months ago, a collective village meeting was held in the presence of a priest, where it was decided that the Pratishtha ceremony would be conducted according to Vedic rituals and there would be no animal sacrifice. This is perhaps the first such initiative in the region, and its message can reach neighbouring areas and even across Himachal Pradesh,” he said. {{/usCountry}}