The story of books is a long one, starting with etched signs on tablets, moving on to scrolls and sheets of papyrus, to finally sheets of paper bound together into what we know as a book. Greater experiments in advanced communication were to follow and thrive as technology grew. Now, all of sweet seventy-one, I confess that I have remained hooked to the bound book to date. This reminds me of a booky rhyme for the young ones about how a book makes “a whole new world jumps up in the mind”. That’s why, perhaps, the ever-advancing world has not been able to do without the book as we knew it in the days of mugging nursery rhymes.

The Sunday Book Market in Mahila Haat that moved some years ago from the pavements of Daryaganj in Old Delhi. (Shutterstock) more less

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A lost and found story

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I return to this theme that has recently given me a mystic experience of a precious book lost — I don’t know how or when — returning to me from Mahila Haat, now the venue of the Sunday Delhi Book Market that moved some years ago from the pavements of Daryaganj.

The Delhi book bazaar, a haven of books old and new, is the second-best in the country, with the College Street bookshops in North Kolkata rightly holding on to the best tag still, and rightly so. Now let me elaborate on this esoteric experience that came my way this week. After many years, I suddenly got a message on WhatsApp from my younger and dear journalist friend Charu Soni, who was also the editor of my copy in the Tehelka days in Delhi. Her message read: “Hi Niru, how are you? I went to the Sunday Book Bazaar in Old Delhi today, after many years, and this book fell into my hands. It includes your dedication as well...” I then glanced at the picture of the book below, and lo, it was a collection of poems by Kumar Vikal (1935-1997), the leading Hindi poet of our city of Chandigarh, and my mentor and protector; for him, I was a lost little girl in a mad world. Graciously, he dedicated the book’s title to me: ‘Nirupama Dutt, Main Bahut Udaas Hoon’. The title had caused a ripple in the world of Hindi poetry. Here was the acknowledged revolutionary poet dedicating a book to some unknown girl. In JNU, Delhi, the verses were read as a love poem. Well, love has many shades, and one of them is compassion, which he felt for vulnerable and mildly crazy me.

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But what bothered me was how a cherished book by Vikal, the honoured poet of our times, could reach the market of discarded books. Not that I was unfamiliar with old book markets. Those were hard times, and after my college exams in the seventies, I would take my textbooks to the Sector 15 book bazaar, close to Panjab University, to earn myself some pocket money like many other students. After I joined the newspaper in the mid-seventies as a trainee journalist with a stipend of ₹600 a month, and started writing on literature, complimentary books started coming my way, and after I had done my task and didn’t need some books, I would trade them for a few rupees. But there was no way I would sell a book by Vikal, and that too one dedicated to me. That would have been a sacrilege for me!

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So, to reach the heart of the matter, I somehow forced my waning eyes to read the dedication and found that I had quoted two lines from his poem: “Becoming believers in a Godless world, we will go to the city’s carnival, looking for our own exclusive God.” Below that was a dedication to a nameless person saying: “A gift to you for your role in Mother Courage!” and the year mentioned was 1993. So, putting two and two together, I realised that I had presented the book to the legendary theatre actor, the mighty Manohar Singh (1938-2002), for his role in the great play directed with finesse by well-known director Amal Allana and titled ‘Himmat Mai’, an adaptation in Hindustani of the famous anti-war play written by German playwright Bertolt Brecht in 1939 and titled ‘Mother Courage’.

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It must have been on his bookshelf for long years and then somehow found its way willy-nilly to the book market long after he was gone. I requested my old friend Charu that if it was not asking for too much, could she send me the book?

Prompt came the reply: “Of course, I was meant to return this memory to you!” Sure enough, a speed post followed and Mother Courage, dedication and all, is back on my bookshelf, smiling happily at me, after thirty-three long years. Little wonder that life has been described as a great adventure.

nirudutt@gmail.com