RS bypoll : Punjab, UT cops clash over custody of man booked for ‘forging’ AAP MLAs’ signatures

A dramatic face-off unfolded between the Chandigarh Police and the Ropar police on Tuesday morning after the latter alleged that they were prevented from arresting Navneet Chaturvedi, a Rajasthan native, who is accused of filing his Rajya Sabha polls nomination with forged signatures, near the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, despite an active arrest warrant against him.

Chaturvedi, a resident of Jaipur, was booked on Monday after AAP MLAs alleged that their signatures were forged on nomination papers submitted by him.

According to Ropar SSP Gulneet Khurana, a police team had “rounded up” Chaturvedi when officials from the Chandigarh Police intervened and stopped the arrest. “Our teams were pushed away by the Chandigarh Police and were stopped from arresting him despite informing them about the arrest warrant,” SSP Khurana said.

He further stated that he met the Chandigarh SSP and apprised her of the case registered against Chaturvedi on the complaint of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha. “Our teams are in Chandigarh and are exploring legal options to arrest the accused,” he added.

As per the Chandigarh Police, a request for security had been received from Chaturvedi, who expressed fear of abduction. At the time when the Punjab Police team approached him, Chaturvedi was under official protection as a security protectee.

Sources said the Chandigarh Police, which was providing security to Chaturvedi, whisked him away before the Ropar police could execute the arrest, and later escorted him to the UT Police Headquarters in Sector 9. The Ropar police team followed them to the spot, where SSP Khurana held a meeting with the UT DGP to press for action.

Chaturvedi was accompanied by Sector 3 SHO Narinder Patial. A minor scuffle ensued between both police teams. As the Chandigarh team called the control room, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and others rushed to the spot and escorted the team to the police headquarters.

The case against Chaturvedi pertains to the alleged forgery of MLAs’ signatures on a handwritten list of proposers attached with nomination papers that were circulated online. Several MLAs have denied signing the document, claiming their names and signatures were forged.

Chaturvedi filed two nominations for the Rajya Sabha, both allegedly with forged signatures of proposers. His papers have been rejected over forgery charges.