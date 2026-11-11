Russian paraglider trapped in power lines in Mandi, rescued

A Russian paraglider was rescued after getting entangled in high-tension power lines in the Drang area of Mandi district on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescue operation underway after a russian paraglider got entangled in high-tension electric wires in Mandi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The paraglider, Evakin Alexei, had taken off from Bir-Billing in Kangra district before getting trapped in the electricity wires. He was rescued safely by the district administration with the help of a crane and shifted to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, for treatment.

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Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Chandra Prakash said the paraglider got entangled in the power lines after reaching Tandu, some time after taking off from Bir-Billing. Following information about the incident, the district administration immediately launched a rescue operation.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) provided crucial assistance in the rescue operation. Working alongside the local administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, as well as trained staff from Gawar Construction Ltd, the NHAI team helped safely bring the stranded pilot down.

“Despite the incident being outside its direct scope of work, the NHAI promptly mobilised a 146-metre high-reach crane, a technical team and an emergency ambulance from its nearby four-laning project site. The crane operator and trained project personnel played a vital role in the challenging rescue operation,” NHAI wrote in a post on X.

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