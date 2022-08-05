Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala
Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders.
Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year.
The marriage was solemnised on Tuesday, August 2 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Radha Krishan temple of Divya Ashram at Kharota village, amid reciting of holy mantras and the wedding procession, which comprised local wedding guests and the couple’s friend and family members from abroad, ushered the groom while dancing to folk music.
The bride and groom were decked in a traditional Indian garb with Sergei donning a kurta pyjama, achkan, pagdi and sehra, and Elona wearing a lehnga-choli and red embroidered dupatta. As the couple took seven vows, while taking seven circumambulations around the sacred fire, a translator told them the meaning of the rituals and hymns.
Vinod Sharma, the host, said it was nice to see that more and more foreigners were turning to Hinduism. Sharma’s family performed all the rituals including Elona’s Kanyadan. The priest, Raman Sharma, said he was happy to get the opportunity to solemnise the marriage of the unique couple, and explained to them the meaning of sanatan dharma and the importance of marriage.
The guests also enjoyed a Kangri Dham prepared by a local chef. Russia had invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
-
Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal
The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district, Dharambir Singh. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31. On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police.
-
Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death
Two months after a 22-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death. In his complaint to the police, the woman's father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29. He continued to assault his daughter.
-
Karnal man killed, three of family injured in roof collapse
A 38-year-old man was killed and three members of Rajbir (38) of Alipur Khalsa village of the district's family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. While Rajbir's mother Sona Devi (66), and his two sons aged 5 and 7 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. They were rushed to a local hospital at Gharaunda but Rajbir was declared dead, the police said.
-
Missed live telecast, but he created history, can watch his match again & again: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh’s family
As Indians all over the world rejoiced at weightlifter Gurdeep Singh's stellar performance in the Commonwealth Games, which won him a bronze medal in the 109 kg weight category, his family in Majri village of Khanna missed the live telecast of the event due to a broadcast disruption. The family also received congratulatory messages from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals
Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys' U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10. Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys' Under-14 singles' semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated 6-1 in straight sets 7-6(2), Raghav Pawan.
