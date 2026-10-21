Saini calls upon people to follow the path of truth

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the essence of “Ram Rajya” in governance lies in caring for the poor, ensuring respect for farmers, providing opportunities to the youth, ensuring the safety and empowerment of women, and extending support to the elderly, Saini said while attending the Vijayadashami celebration organised by Jai Bharat Kala Manch, Ladwa, on Tuesday.

Saini also unveiled the statue of Maharaja Shoorsaini, installed along the Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road in Ladwa town. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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“Guided by this approach, the benefits of government schemes are being delivered to the last person standing in the social hierarchy. The government is working in accordance with the spirit of Ram Rajya by ensuring equal opportunities and dignity for every citizen,” Saini said.

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He announced financial assistance of ₹11 lakh for Jai Bharat Kala Manch, Ladwa. Saini appealed to the people of Haryana to embrace truth, service, good conduct and patriotism in their lives and contribute towards building a society where strength is accompanied by compassion, prosperity by sensitivity, and rights are given due importance alongside duties.

Saini also unveiled the statue of Maharaja Shoorsaini, installed along the Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road in Ladwa town. The statue has been constructed by the Haryana urban local bodies department at a cost of ₹ 98 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that Maharaja Shoorsaini was a great warrior, an able administrator and a just ruler. He said the statue of Maharaja Shoorsaini has given Ladwa a new identity as a place of historical and cultural significance. The statue site has been developed into an attractive park, complete with decorative lighting and beautification works, and is set to become one of the town’s major attractions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that Maharaja Shoorsaini was a great warrior, an able administrator and a just ruler. He said the statue of Maharaja Shoorsaini has given Ladwa a new identity as a place of historical and cultural significance. The statue site has been developed into an attractive park, complete with decorative lighting and beautification works, and is set to become one of the town’s major attractions. {{/usCountry}}

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Eliminate evils within ourselves first: CM

ROHTAK Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday said that Vijayadashami symbolises the triumph of good over evil, righteousness over unrighteousness and justice over injustice, asserting that the festival should inspire people to eliminate social evils and the vices within themselves.

Addressing a Vijayadashami event titled ‘Buraai Se Achhaai Ki Ore’ (From Evil to Good) organised by the Sanatani Yuva Foundation in Rohtak, Saini said that burning Ravan’s effigy was not enough and people must also resolve to eradicate ego, falsehood, hatred, discrimination, drug abuse and corruption.

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The CM witnessed a presentation of the story of Lord Ram in the sky through 300 drones by artists associated with the film Hanuman Ansh. He also set fire to the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad.

(with inputs from HTC Rohtak)