Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off 100 new electric buses in Gurugram giving a boost to environment friendly public transport in the city. The buses inducted into the fleet of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) will operate on 20 routes across the district, an official spokesperson said.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flags off a fleet of electric buses under the ‘Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa’ scheme, in Gurugram, Saturday. (PTI) more less

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The CM also inaugurated a new e-bus depot of GMCBL at Sector 48 developed at a cost of ₹17 crore.

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The CM said the city’s public transport journey began in 2018 with 25 buses. At present, 150 CNG buses are operational under GMCBL. With the addition of 100 electric buses, the total fleet strength has increased to 250.

Saini said Gurugram is a major economic hub, home to national and international companies, industries, IT establishments and service-sector institutions. With millions of people commuting daily for employment, education and business, the need for safe, reliable and convenient public transport is increasing.

He said the new buses and depot would strengthen the city’s transport infrastructure and provide better commuting options. He also urged citizens to prefer public transport over private vehicles and contribute towards environmental protection.

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{{^usCountry}} 375 electric buses to operate in Haryana by year end {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 375 electric buses to operate in Haryana by year end {{/usCountry}}

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He said 160 electric buses are currently operational in 10 major cities of Haryana, and the number is targeted to increase to 375 by the end of this year. The Gurugram facility is the state’s third electric bus depot.

He said that 450 new mini buses would soon be introduced in Sonepat, Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Gurugram and Faridabad under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. These buses would improve last-mile connectivity, reduce dependence on auto rickshaws and make urban travel more convenient.

Saini said that Gurugram, despite being a major economic centre of the NCR, faces pollution challenges, and electric buses would contribute towards reducing air pollution.