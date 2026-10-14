Saini outlines 7 sankalps to make Haryana drug-free

Active participation of every section of society in tandem with the government is necessary to safeguard future of the youth and curb the drug menace, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday while chairing first meeting of the “SANKALP society”, where he directed officers to put in place a strategy to make Haryana drug-free and protect its youth from addiction.

The SANKALP society will strengthen coordination among the home, health, education, social justice and empowerment. (HT Photo)

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The CM outlined seven sankalps namely making police station jurisdictions drug-free; ensuring districts are free of drug traffickers; keeping chemist shops free of narcotic pills; securing family support in the fight against drugs; ensuring hospitals provide treatment; equipping schools to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, provide student counselling and promote a safe learning environment; and giving young people better opportunities to participate in sports and other positive activities.

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“Ensuring a drug-free Haryana and a secure future for our youth is the government’s resolve,” Saini said, directing officers to ensure that action against drug trafficking does not stop at the person selling drugs.

“Investigations must establish where the drugs came from and identify the network behind their supply.”

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{{^usCountry}} Saini called for strict surveillance of supply sources and trafficking networks, along with effective investigations and appropriate legal action against traffickers in coordination with the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini called for strict surveillance of supply sources and trafficking networks, along with effective investigations and appropriate legal action against traffickers in coordination with the police. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said that SANKALP society must present concrete results of its work every month. He said progress will be assessed in reducing the availability of drugs, connecting young people with treatment services and preventing relapse. Accountability, he said, must be fixed at every level.

The SANKALP society will also have to track how many young people were referred to de-addiction centres, how many completed treatment and whether they remained free of addiction afterwards.

The SANKALP society will strengthen coordination among the home, health, education, social justice and empowerment, women and child development and other departments concerned, ensuring effective action at every stage, from prevention to treatment and rehabilitation.

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“The government’s goal is to ensure that Haryana’s young people are healthy, aware, self-reliant and committed to nation-building,” Saini said during the meetings attended by a battery of senior officers including SANKALP society chief executive officer OP Singh.

CM launches portal to engage volunteers as school teacher

Saini on Tuesday launched the education department’s “swayamsevak shikshak registration portal”, through which people willing to teach in schools on a voluntary basis will be able to register themselves.

The CM said that many retired teachers, ex-servicemen and individuals associated with the education sector are keen to contribute their free time to society by associating themselves with various government initiatives.

“The portal has been launched to connect such socially committed individuals and those willing to offer voluntary services with academic activities in the education department,” he said. “It will also help address the shortage of teachers in the state,” Saini said.

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A committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner at the district level will be constituted to select suitable and eligible candidates from among the registered volunteers. Based on the committee’s recommendations, eligible volunteers will be associated with the education department.

Education minister Mahipal Dhanda and senior officials of the education department were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Saini also directed the school education department to expedite the construction of new buildings in around 700 “dilapidated schools” across the state by inviting tenders at the earliest.