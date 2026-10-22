The families of the victims and the members of the action committee seeking justice for eight workers killed in the October 18 crash ended their protest on Wednesday, following assurances from the administration that their demands would be met.

Sangrur crash: Protest ends after govt assures ₹10 lakh compensation, plots

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The protesters have been demanding enhanced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured in the mishap. Eight workers, including six women, were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a car ran them over on a stretch of the Lehragaga-Jakhal road in Sangrur on Sunday. The workers were enrolled under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin scheme.

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Deputy commissioner Punamdeep Kaur said the administration had held a meeting with the committee and conveyed that their demands have been accepted by the government.

“The state has agreed to increase the compensation from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh for the family of each deceased worker and for those who sustained serious injuries. Those with minor injuries will be given ₹2 lakh and their entire treatment will be provided free of cost,” the DC said, adding that the demand for 5-marla plots had also been accepted.

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{{^usCountry}} “The sarpanch will pass a resolution to complete the process and fulfil the demand,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sarpanch will pass a resolution to complete the process and fulfil the demand,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional deputy commissioner (development) Sukhchain Singh Papra said that family members of the deceased would be employed as daily wagers in the forest department, and the process had been initiated.

Bikker Singh, president of the action committee, confirmed the development and said 5-marla plots would be allotted to the families of both the deceased and injured. “The administration has also assured us that steps will be taken for the security and well-being of workers,” he said.

The incident took place near Alisher village, where a group of more than 20 workers enrolled under VB-GRAMG were engaged in work. Some of them were sitting along the road when a speeding car mowed them down, police said.

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The driver of the Chevrolet Magnum car, identified as Pargat Singh, a resident of Raidhrana village, was arrested hours after the incident.

An FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 324(4) (mischief causing property damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also met the protesters and assured them of his support.

Taking a jibe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Channi said, “The rise in gangsterism and drug abuse has made life difficult for the common man.”