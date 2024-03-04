 Sarpanch shot dead in Hisar village - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sarpanch shot dead in Hisar village

Sarpanch shot dead in Hisar village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 04, 2024 10:58 PM IST

A 43-year-old sarpanch of Kanwari village in Hisar was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday evening, said police on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nar Singh alias Sanjay Duhan. He was also president of the Haryana Sarpanch Association.

In his complaint to the police, deceased sarpanch’s elder brother Balwant Singh said that his brother Sanjay was returning home after attending a wedding function at a nearby village and when his car reached near former sarpanch Mahabir’s house, three to four unknown assailants fired shots at him.

“He received injuries in stomach and shoulder. We rushed him to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident was planned by former sarpanch Mahabir’s son Karan and his other associates. They had attacked my brother in March last year also and police had booked 36 persons, including nine women,” the complainant added.

According to police, Sanjay’s son had fired shots at former sarpanch Mahabir’s son Karan last year and Sanjay’s son Punit is lodged in a jail in an attempt to murder case.

Sub-inspector Rajbir Singh said that they have booked 11 persons by name, including former sarpanch Mahabir’s son Karan and three to four unknown persons.

“We are checking CCTV footage of the incident and investigating the case from every angle. The accused were booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 120-B, 341, 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Various teams have been formed to arrest the assailants and conspirators. Both the families have political rivalry and they had filed cross FIRs earlier too,” the SI added.

BJP Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, who reached Kanwari village, said claimed there was some political rivalry in the village and Sanjay was killed by another group and police did not provide him security.

