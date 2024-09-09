 Sat Sharma J&K BJP working president, Nirmal Singh heads campaign committee - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sat Sharma J&K BJP working president, Nirmal Singh heads campaign committee

ByPress Trust of India
Sep 09, 2024 02:26 PM IST

The BJP appointed Sat Sharma as working president in Jammu and Kashmir, with Nirmal Singh leading the election campaign committee ahead of polls.

The BJP on Monday made new party appointments in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as the working president of its unit.

The BJP on Monday made new party appointments in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president. (HT file photo)
The BJP on Monday made new party appointments in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president. (HT file photo)

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party’s J&K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Choudhary Sukhnandan will be the vice-president of the election campaign committee.

Kavinder Gupta has been appointed chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.

Polling will be held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 25, and October 1, while the results will be declared on October 8.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On