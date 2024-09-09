Sat Sharma J&K BJP working president, Nirmal Singh heads campaign committee
ByPress Trust of India
Sep 09, 2024 02:26 PM IST
The BJP appointed Sat Sharma as working president in Jammu and Kashmir, with Nirmal Singh leading the election campaign committee ahead of polls.
The BJP on Monday made new party appointments in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as the working president of its unit.
BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party’s J&K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
Choudhary Sukhnandan will be the vice-president of the election campaign committee.
Kavinder Gupta has been appointed chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.
Polling will be held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 25, and October 1, while the results will be declared on October 8.