The Punjab government has appointed 2010-batch IPS officer Satinder Singh as the 25th commissioner of police, Ludhiana. He replaces 2009-batch IPS officer Swapan Sharma, who has been transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG), Ropar Range.

The Punjab government has appointed 2010-batch IPS officer Satinder Singh as the 25th commissioner of police, Ludhiana. (HT) more less

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Satinder Singh was earlier serving as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar. During his career, he has also served as DIG, Ludhiana Range; DIG, Border Range, Amritsar; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural); and SSP, Khanna.

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He is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2018) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2011).

Swapan Sharma had assumed charge as Ludhiana Police Commissioner on March 29, 2025.

In another significant posting change, Ludhiana Rural SSP Ankur Gupta has also been transferred and posted as SSP, Faridkot. IPS officer Charanjit Singh will succeed him as Ludhiana Rural SSP. Charanjit Singh was previously posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Special Branch.