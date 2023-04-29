Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Bank cashier robbed of 25,000 in Rohtak

Haryana: Bank cashier robbed of 25,000 in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondents, Rohtak
Apr 29, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Cashier Vikas Kumar said the incident occurred on Friday when he came out of the bank and opened the window of his car to get his credit card

A cashier of State Bank of India at Rohtak’s Anwal village was robbed of 25,000 and a gold chain by four armed assailants at gunpoint, police said on Saturday.

The police have booked four accused for robbery and are examining the CCTV footage at the bank and other nearby locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police have booked four accused for robbery and are examining the CCTV footage at the bank and other nearby locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Cashier Vikas Kumar said the incident occurred on Friday when he came out of the bank and opened the window of his car to get his credit card.

“ A man came there and asked my name. His three aides also joined him and robbed me of 25,000 and a gold chain before hitting me on head,” the complainant told the Rohtak police.

The police have booked four accused for robbery and are examining the CCTV footage at the bank and other nearby locations.

Cybercriminal arrested for cheating Kurukshetra ma of 3 lakh

Haryana Police have arrested a cybercriminal from Bihar for his alleged links with an accused involved in a fraud of 3 lakh with a resident of Kurukshetra district.

Victim Hardeep Singh alleged that the cybercriminals had cheated him by withdrawing 3 lakh from his bank account fraudulently.

Acting on his complaint, a case was registered at the state’s cyber police station in Panchkula. During the investigation, the cyber police arrested the accused. In his interrogation, the police found out that the accused had transferred the money from the victim’s account fraudulently. The police said that it was also found that the accused had links with a racket involved in cyber fraud and the investigation in the case is underway.

(With inputs from HTC Karnal)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused bank account bihar cheating fraud gunpoint kurukshetra racket robbery vikas kumar + 8 more
accused bank account bihar cheating fraud gunpoint kurukshetra racket robbery vikas kumar + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out