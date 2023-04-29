Haryana: Bank cashier robbed of 25,000 in Rohtak

A cashier of State Bank of India at Rohtak’s Anwal village was robbed of ₹25,000 and a gold chain by four armed assailants at gunpoint, police said on Saturday. The police have booked four accused for robbery and are examining the CCTV footage at the bank and other nearby locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Cashier Vikas Kumar said the incident occurred on Friday when he came out of the bank and opened the window of his car to get his credit card.

“ A man came there and asked my name. His three aides also joined him and robbed me of ₹25,000 and a gold chain before hitting me on head,” the complainant told the Rohtak police.

Cybercriminal arrested for cheating Kurukshetra ma of ₹3 lakh

Haryana Police have arrested a cybercriminal from Bihar for his alleged links with an accused involved in a fraud of ₹3 lakh with a resident of Kurukshetra district.

Victim Hardeep Singh alleged that the cybercriminals had cheated him by withdrawing ₹3 lakh from his bank account fraudulently.

Acting on his complaint, a case was registered at the state’s cyber police station in Panchkula. During the investigation, the cyber police arrested the accused. In his interrogation, the police found out that the accused had transferred the money from the victim’s account fraudulently. The police said that it was also found that the accused had links with a racket involved in cyber fraud and the investigation in the case is underway.

(With inputs from HTC Karnal)