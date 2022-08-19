SC students degree row: PU to seek pending grant from Punjab government
With students protesting against the non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme, Panjab University has decided to approach the Punjab government to seek the pending grant.
Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s office since August 6. The students said despite the varsity officials’ assurances that their demands will be met, nothing had been done so far.
PU dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh said the university is in the process of writing to the Punjab government seeking pending dues under the PMS scholarship grant. “The university is also in the process of collecting details of all PMS scheme scheduled caste (SC) students whose detailed mark sheets and degrees have not been issued by the departments. The next course of action will be determined accordingly. The departments have been asked to issue the documents to all students whose dues have been cleared, he said, requesting students to call off the protest.
The student body had also submitted their representation to the members of PU Syndicate when they had last met on August 13.Students also held a protest march on the campus Thursday, which was supported by different student bodies.
Student’s car broken into on PU campus, wallet stolen
Unidentified persons broke the window of a student's car, which was parked near the Student Centre at Panjab University, and made away with his wallet on Thursday. The complainant, Sanyam Wadhwa, a third-year student at the University Institute of Legal Studies, said he received a text message on his phone at around 11.30am regarding an unsuccessful ATM transaction. Security officials said they received the complaint while a student protest was underway near the V-C's office.
Panchkula: Poorly lit parks double as drug addicts’ hub, gambling dens
The park that caters to Budhanpur, Indira Colony and Sector 16 has the notoriety of being the favourite haunt of gamblers and drug addicts. Locals say a spell of rain is enough to turn the park into a swamp. A resident of Budhanpur, Sunita, only ever uses the park as a short-cut to her house. The park located next to the power house in Industrial Area, Phase 2, is also crying for attention.
Dung, grazing cattle, foul stench make parks in periphery blight on City Beautiful
Dotted with cow dung, stray cattle and dogs, and doubling as ad hoc parking lots, several parks on the periphery of the City Beautiful are in a rundown condition with residents steering clear of them with good reason. The parks are primarily used as a grazing ground by dairy owners, many of whom tie their cattle near the park's boundary wall.
Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared. Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls. The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20.
Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch Choudhry's 'khaat yatra' from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold 'tea meetings' with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts. Her supporters told her to run 'parallel' campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
