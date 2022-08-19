SC students degree row: PU to seek pending grant from Punjab government

With students protesting against the non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme, Panjab University has decided to approach the Punjab government to seek the pending grant.

Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s office since August 6. The students said despite the varsity officials’ assurances that their demands will be met, nothing had been done so far.

PU dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh said the university is in the process of writing to the Punjab government seeking pending dues under the PMS scholarship grant. “The university is also in the process of collecting details of all PMS scheme scheduled caste (SC) students whose detailed mark sheets and degrees have not been issued by the departments. The next course of action will be determined accordingly. The departments have been asked to issue the documents to all students whose dues have been cleared, he said, requesting students to call off the protest.

The student body had also submitted their representation to the members of PU Syndicate when they had last met on August 13.Students also held a protest march on the campus Thursday, which was supported by different student bodies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON