Second Covid-19 case reported in Ferozepur

A second Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Ferozepur on Monday. The patient is a 39-year-old railway employee. (HT File)

He hails from Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan and is currently residing in Ferozepur.

As per official sources, the patient had recently travelled to Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. After his return, he began experiencing health issues and was admitted to the railway hospital in Ferozepur. On June 2, he tested positive for Covid-19 through a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Following the positive result, the hospital notified the local civil hospital, after which health authorities implemented isolation protocols. The patient has been placed under home quarantine. Officials confirmed that his wife is asymptomatic and in good health.

Dr Ravinder Kaur, civil surgeon, Ferozepur, confirmed the case, stating, “The patient is in stable condition. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify and monitor individuals who may have been exposed.”

This case follows closely on the heels of the district’s first confirmed infection on May 27, when a youth visiting his father tested positive. Health authorities believe both cases underscore the increased risk of transmission associated with recent travel and have accordingly intensified containment and surveillance measures.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma appealed to the public to remain calm and continue observing safety protocols. “There is no need to panic,” she said.

“Everyone must follow Covid-19 guidelines, maintain basic hygiene, and get tested even if symptoms are mild. In case of any symptoms, contact the nearest medical facility without delay,” she added.