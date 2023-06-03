Second FIR against WFI chief: Satisfied with Delhi police’s probe, hopeful of justice, says minor girl’s father

Father of the minor girl, who is a complainant in the second FIR lodged against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he was satisfied with the way the Delhi police were investigating the case and hoped that justice will be given to women wrestlers. “Every person who cares about daughters is standing by the women wrestlers who have been protesting against the WFI chief for more than a month,” he said.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the minor girl’s father said their fight is against the WFI chief and not against anyone else. He claimed that even some BJP leaders were extending support to him and his family in this fight.

“Every person who cares about daughters is standing by the women wrestlers who have been protesting against the WFI chief for more than a month. Khaps, farmer leaders and women activists stood like a rock with these girls against a powerful man. We know that investigation takes time and we have to keep patience until the probe is on. I hope that justice will be provided to women grapplers and the WFI chief will be behind the bars soon. Only persons with clean image will represent the federations in India,” he added, who was also a wrestler.

On being asked about the allegations levelled by his elder brother that his daughter is not a minor, the girl’s father said he does not share a good rapport with his brother for the past seven or eight years and called him ‘Vibhishana of modern era’.

“During our visit to Punjab in 2004, my elder daughter died when she was only six-month-old. Two years later, my wife delivered another baby girl in Delhi, where we had gone to attend a function. Despite coming to me, my brother appeared before the media and made baseless allegations. There are several cases lodged against him in Haryana. We were grief-stricken the way he tried to tarnish my family’s image,” he added.

The girl’s father further said his minor daughter could not go for practice after her “Tau” made baseless allegations.

“Last year, she underwent a spinal cord surgery and the doctors had advised her not to continue any sports, besides not picking up weight. But she was adamant and brought laurels to family by winning national-level championships. I lost my temper when four months ago, she told me about the misdeeds done by Brij Bhushan to her and other girls. We told her to focus on her game and move on. When more girls came out against the WFI chief, we gathered strength to speak against him. We can’t reveal the incidents as it is given in a sealed envelope in the Supreme Court,” he added.