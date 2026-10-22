Secretary tourism reviews functioning of directorate, key projects in Jammu

Secretary to the government, tourism department, J&K, Avny Lavasa (IAS) on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of the directorate of tourism Jammu, taking stock of ongoing projects, proposed initiatives and various developmental and promotional activities being undertaken by the directorate.

The secretary also stressed upon the officers to accord priority to the development of new tourism experiences and destinations. (HT Photo)

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Welcoming the secretary tourism, Aijaz Qaiser (JKAS) joint director tourism, Jammu gave a detailed presentation highlighting the ongoing projects, upcoming initiatives, tourism infrastructure development, promotional activities and various proposals aimed at further strengthening the tourism sector in the Jammu region.

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The presentation covered the progress of various tourism projects, development and promotion of emerging tourist destinations, adventure and sustainable tourism initiatives, organization of festivals and events, as well as measures aimed at enhancing the overall tourist experience in the region. Upcoming initiatives for promotion of adventure tourism like Jammu marathon, paragliding accuracy cup and river rafting were discussed in detail.

Secretary tourism Avny Lavasa reviewed the progress of various initiatives in detail and held extensive discussions with the officers on key areas requiring focused attention. She issued several directions for timely completion of ongoing projects, effective implementation of approved initiatives and further strengthening of tourism infrastructure and promotion across the Jammu region.

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{{^usCountry}} She emphasised the need for close monitoring of projects, inter-departmental coordination and a result-oriented approach to ensure that tourism initiatives deliver tangible benefits to visitors as well as local communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She emphasised the need for close monitoring of projects, inter-departmental coordination and a result-oriented approach to ensure that tourism initiatives deliver tangible benefits to visitors as well as local communities. {{/usCountry}}

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The secretary also stressed upon the officers to accord priority to the development of new tourism experiences and destinations, and directed the officers to institutionalise the annual initiatives and festivals of Jammu province so that they grow with each passing year thereby enriching the experience to participants in particular and public in general.