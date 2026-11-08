Security guard held hostage, factory looted in Bahadurgarh

Four armed miscreants allegedly held a security guard hostage for nearly eight hours and looted copper, batteries and other valuables worth ₹5 lakh from a factory in Bahadurgarh city of Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.

The duo then informed the police and the management of Akash International, owned by Delhi-based businessman Akash, where the incident happened. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused entered the premises in Surya Nagar area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. They allegedly assaulted the guard, threatened him with a gun, and locked him in a room with his hands and feet tied, before ransacking the factory for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The guard, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was found inside the room calling for help by his colleague Baleshwar at around 8am.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Labourers overpower three men during theft at defunct factory

The duo then informed the police and the management of Akash International, owned by Delhi-based businessman Akash, where the incident happened.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The unit was preparing to start manufacturing large plastic coolers and was yet to commence operations with inauguration scheduled this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unit was preparing to start manufacturing large plastic coolers and was yet to commence operations with inauguration scheduled this month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The guard told the police that he was on the night shift and during a routine round, he spotted three to four masked men inside the compound and came under attack.

He said the accused decamped with a transformer’s copper coil, two inverter batteries, 15 to 20 feet of copper cable, a thread machine and other valuables estimated to be worth approximately ₹5 lakh.

A case was registered at Sector-6 police station, police said.