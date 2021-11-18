Senior Punjab basketball Championship to kick off today

The 72nd Senior Punjab State Basketball Championship, dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi, will start on Thursday at Gureh village.

The tournament will be played at the stadium named after the legendary player and will conclude on November 21.

IPS officer Yurinder Singh Hayer, who is also the senior vice-president of Punjab Basketball Association, said that they are concentrating on hosting state level basketball tournaments in village centres to encourage the youth.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of PBA, said that 32 teams from all over the state will participate in the tournament, where many national and international basketball players from Punjab will showcase their skills.

Brij Goyal, Avtar Singh and Paramvir Bhogal from District Basketball Association thanked PBA for organising the tournament.