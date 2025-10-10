Several hurt as ABVP, SFI activists clash in Himachal Pradesh varsity

Over a dozen student activists sustained injuries in a clash between members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Himachal Pradesh University on Thursday. Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (File)

The altercation took place when both student groups were present on campus to welcome new students. A verbal argument quickly escalated into physical violence, with members from both sides reportedly assaulting each other, leading to minor injuries. The situation was brought under control by university security, police, and other students who were present at the scene. A video of the clash also went viral on social media platforms.

ABVP activists alleged that while they were standing near the university gate, SFI members made derogatory remarks and physically assaulted them. ABVP has demanded strict action against SFI members and have lodged a complaint with the local police.

On the other hand, SFI members accused ABVP of initiating the violence. SFI members stated that ABVP members made provocative remarks against SFI activists and also assaulted them physically, leading to one of their activists sustaining injuries. SFI also demanded stern action against ABVP members while accusing them of spoiling the university’s atmosphere. SFI also lodged a complaint with police against ABVP activists.

