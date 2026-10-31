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SGPC marks death anniv of Indira Gandhi’s assassin

SGPC marked Beant Singh’s death anniversary at the Golden Temple, honoring his family as speakers recalled the wounds of the 1984 military action.

Updated on: Oct 31, 2026, 20:05:27 IST
By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) observed the death anniversary of Beant Singh, one of the bodyguards who assassinated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at Gurdwara Shahid Baba Gurbakhsh Singh within the Golden Temple complex on Saturday. In the presence of Damdami Taksal former spokesperson Mohkam Singh, radical leaders Jarnail Singh Sakhira and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Punjab in-charge Manjit Singh Bhoma, Giani Rajdeep Singh, granthi of Golden Temple, addressed the congregation, emphasising that the 1984 military action left deep wounds on the Sikh community. Beant’s family members were honoured with siropaos (robes of honour) by SGPC officials.

SGPC marks death anniv of Indira Gandhi’s assassin
SGPC marks death anniv of Indira Gandhi’s assassin
 
sikh communitygolden templeshiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee
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