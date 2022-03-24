SGPC objects ‘banning’ of flags carrying Bhindranwale’s pictures
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday strongly objected to the decision of ‘banning’ the flags carrying pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale by the Himachal Pradesh government.
The apex gurdwara body chief, Harjinder Singh Dhami, while writing a letter to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, said Sikhs across the world respect Bhindranwale as their idol and leader, who was declared a ‘Qaumi Yodha’ (community’s warrior) by the Akal Takht— the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.
“From media reports, we have come to know your statement that the flags carrying a photo or portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale will not be allowed in HP. We register our strong objection to this statement made by you as a CM of the state, in the democratic India, which is a multi-religious country. To maintain the peace and communal harmony in the country, as a CM of the state, it is your duty to ensure the protection of religious sentiments of all the communities,” Dhami said in the letter.
He further said, “The statement made by you (Jai Ram) has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. We urge you to withdraw your highly objectionable statement and expect that no such controversy is created in future in HP. A large number of pilgrims from Punjab visit HP every year and in the recent past, some anti-social elements with support of HP police officials obstructed the passage of some Sikh youths and forcibly removed the flags carrying photos of Bhindranwale by taking the law into their hands.”
“In a democratic country, the citizens have all rights to display, carry and endorse the photos of their respective leaders or idols, and no such statement or decision should be made from the constitutional post,” he added.

