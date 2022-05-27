Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SGPC to mark Panja Sahib massacre centenary in October

The SGPC decided to take a special jatha of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising religious congregations back home to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib
The visa fees and expenses of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan on Panja Sahib massacre centenary will be borne by the SGPC. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday decided to take a special jatha (group) of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising a religious congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Amritsar, to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

The incident took place at the gurdwara located at Hasan Abdal in Punjab province of Pakistan on October 30, 1922. In a meeting held here, the SGPC also decided distribute booklets and literature in different languages on the martyrs of the massacre and conduct religious competitions dedicated to this centenary in schools and colleges.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh chaired the meeting and gave the approval to organise samagams (congregations) in India and Pakistan. “Before the event, an SGPC delegation will meet officer-bearers of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and officials of departments concerned in the Pakistan government,” he said.

According to him, the visa fees and expenses of pilgrims visiting Pakistan on this occasion will be borne by the SGPC’s dharam prachar committee. He said a two-day congregation will be held at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar on October 29 and 30 besides a congregation at Anandpur Sahib on October 22.

The SGPC president said the first centenary of Guru Ka Bagh Morcha will also be organised on a large scale with a congregation at Gurdwara Guru-Ka-Bagh, Ghukewali, Amritsar, on August 30.

SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh, junior vice-president Principal Surinder Singh, executive committee member Amarjit Singh and dharam prachar committee members also attended the meeting.

