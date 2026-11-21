With bear attacks on the rise in rural areas of Shimla district and human-wildlife conflict emerging as a serious concern, Shimla district administration is on alert with a multi-departmental action plan in the works.

The meeting discussed changes in bear activity, their increasing movement towards inhabited areas and agricultural fields, and the possible reasons behind this trend. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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During the meeting, the forest officials pointed out that as many as 23 bear attack incidents had been reported in the Kotkhai area alone. The officials pointed out that the absence of a regular population census made it difficult to accurately assess the current bear population.

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The officials said that most bear attack incidents had been reported between midnight and 3am. A rapid rescue team had been deployed in Rampur and the forest department had relocated 12 bears from different locations to wildlife sanctuaries.

Concerned over the increase in attacks, deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap chaired a high-level meeting with divisional forest officers (DFOs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), block development officers (BDOs), officials of the tourism department and other concerned departments to discuss preventive measures and ensure public safety on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting discussed changes in bear activity, their increasing movement towards inhabited areas and agricultural fields, and the possible reasons behind this trend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting discussed changes in bear activity, their increasing movement towards inhabited areas and agricultural fields, and the possible reasons behind this trend. {{/usCountry}}

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Panchayat representatives and officials pointed out, “Bear sightings were earlier largely reported between sunset and sunrise. However, their presence is now being increasingly noticed during daytime as well, particularly around agricultural fields and residential areas. Female bears accompanied by two to three cubs have also been spotted at several locations.”

The DC stressed the need for a scientific assessment of the bear population, their behaviour and possible changes in their movement patterns. The role of environmental and seasonal factors, particularly possible changes in their hibernation patterns, was also discussed.

The forest officials informed that forest fires damage the natural habitat of wildlife and affect the availability of food, potentially forcing animals to venture towards agricultural fields and human settlements in search of food. “There is a need to sensitise people against setting fire to forests and fields,” the forest officials said.

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The DC directed the forest department to ensure that contact numbers of the concerned forest officers and field staff were made available to all gram panchayats. He also called for strengthening cattle shed doors and keeping them securely closed, intensifying surveillance in vulnerable areas.

The DC laid special emphasis on ensuring the safety of anganwadi centres and other institutions regularly visited by young children. He directed the concerned officers to assess centres located in vulnerable areas and ensure adequate safety arrangements to prevent any risk to children. Parents were also to be sensitised about the precautions required in areas where bear movement had been reported.

The district tourism development officer was directed to issue an advisory for tourists and trekkers visiting the district, highlighting precautions and safety measures to be followed in bear-prone areas.

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The DC directed the chief medical officer to ensure adequate availability of essential medicines, medical equipment, first-aid supplies and other emergency facilities at all relevant health institutions in the district for the prompt treatment of people injured in bear attacks. He said immediate and appropriate medical assistance was essential in the event of any such incident.

Forest department officials shared some possible measures to keep bears away from human habitations. They suggested that burning cow-dung cakes mixed with red chilli powder could help deter bears. Other measures discussed included installing electric foot mats outside cattle sheds and using animal deterrent devices and bear spray as possible protective measures.