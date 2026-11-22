Shimla Police has served a fresh 10-day show-cause notice proposing dismissal from service to the police constable who was a key witness in the 2017 Kotkhai custodial death case and recently sought governor’s intervention alleging harassment by senior officials.

Constable Dinesh Kumar had alleged retaliatory action by senior police officials over his testimony in the custodial death of Suraj Singh, an accused in the 2017 rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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This comes after the Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday took serious note of allegations of harassment and victimisation levelled by a police constable who was a key witness in the 2017 Kotkhai custodial death case and assured action on his representation submitted to Lok Bhavan.

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Constable Dinesh Kumar had alleged retaliatory action by senior police officials over his testimony in the custodial death of Suraj Singh, an accused in the 2017 rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai.

Responding to questions about the constable’s representation to the governor’s secretariat, the governor said the matter had come to his notice and action would be taken. “Action will be taken, and the matter will be forwarded for further necessary action,” Gupta said while talking to the media on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shimla police on November 17 issued a 10-day show-cause notice proposing Kumar’s dismissal from service, accusing him of grave departmental misconduct, presenting contradictory facts before authorities and deliberately evading an ongoing departmental inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shimla police on November 17 issued a 10-day show-cause notice proposing Kumar’s dismissal from service, accusing him of grave departmental misconduct, presenting contradictory facts before authorities and deliberately evading an ongoing departmental inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice, issued by the superintendent of police, Shimla, alleges that Kumar made contradictory statements before Lok Bhavan and police headquarters regarding his transfer and posting, and concealed himself to avoid receiving inquiry-related orders.

According to the police notice, Kumar had approached Lok Bhavan alleging that he was not being relieved to join his new posting, while subsequently telling officials at the police headquarters that he wanted a posting in the Raj Bhavan Guard to take care of his specially-abled son.

The police have also alleged that Kumar repeatedly failed to appear before the inquiry officer after his medical rest ended on November 4, leading to ex-parte departmental proceedings on November 7.

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Police records cited in the notice claim that teams sent to his government accommodation in Theog and his native village in Balag could not serve the orders as he was allegedly unavailable and his phone remained switched off.

The notice has asked the constable to explain within 10 days why he should not be dismissed from service.

Kumar, in an 18-page representation submitted on November 13, sought an independent inquiry into what he described as systematic victimisation by senior police officials following his testimony in the custodial death case. He alleged that departmental proceedings, transfers, suspension, withholding of financial benefits and other actions were being used to harass him.

The constable also questioned the conduct of senior officers and alleged that his family’s approach to Lok Bhavan seeking protection from harassment was subsequently used as a ground for disciplinary action against him.

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He urged the governor to order an independent inquiry into the allegations against senior police officials and ensure that the proceedings against him were not influenced by his role as a witness in the custodial death case.

Kumar, however, has disputed the disciplinary proceedings and alleged that they were part of a coordinated attempt to victimise him for his role as a prosecution witness in the custodial death case.