Busting an inter-state drug trafficking network operating in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla police have arrested an alleged supplier of heroin from Pinjore in Haryana.

Police said accused already faces two cases registered under the NDPS Act at Theog Police Station in 2021.

The accused, Omkar alias Omi, a native of Theog, was residing in Pinjore in Panchkula district of Haryana and was reportedly supplying the contraband to youths in the Theog and Kotkhai areas of Shimla district, police said.

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His arrest led to the recovery of another 49 grams of heroin, ₹1 lakh in cash and an electronic weighing machine from his premises.

With this recovery, the total seizure in the case has reached approximately 72 grams of heroin. The investigation, which began with the arrest of two alleged local drug peddlers and the recovery of 23 grams of heroin, subsequently exposed a wider inter-state supply network, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Shimla City, Mehar Panwar, said during a press conference in Shimla on Monday. The ASP said the case originated on November 12, 2026, when police arrested two persons, identified as Papil Bhushan (37) and Suresh (39), both residents of Kotkhai tehsil, and recovered 23 grams of chitta from their possession.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Theog Police Station on November 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Theog Police Station on November 13. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation and analysis of the call detail records (CDRs) of the arrested accused, investigators established that the two allegedly procured drugs from Omi. Police said Omi already faces two cases registered under the NDPS Act at Theog Police Station in 2021.