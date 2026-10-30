Shimla: Justify dropping surface highway plan for twin tunnel project, HC tells NHAI

The Himachal Pradesh high court sought a reply from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as to why it abandoned the idea of a surface highway and switched to constructing twin tunnels in Sanjauli.

The residents of Sanjauli had moved the HC saying that NHAI has resorted to construction of twin tunnels without following the safety measures. (HT Photo for representation)

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The NHAI has reiterated that it will not “resume tunnelling activities until the IIT Roorkee expert team gives its approval on safety aspects”. The NHAI said this during the hearing of a petition filed by Sanjauli residents. The residents, whose houses were damaged by the construction of the twin-tube Chalauthi–Sanjauli–Bhatta Kufar tunnel under Package No. 2, approached the HC seeking directions to compel NHAI to immediately halt the project.

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Justice Sandeep Sharma, while hearing the petition filed by eight Sanjauli residents on October 29, issued notices to the Union government, Himachal Pradesh government, NHAI, Shimla DC among others, directing them to file their replies within two weeks. The matter has been listed for next hearing on November 17, 2026.

“The court sees no impediment in directing the NHAI to immediately suspend the work of construction of the tunnel, after the counsel representing the NHAI has already stated that the work stands suspended and same shall not be restarted till the time report is submitted by IIT Roorkee,” the court in its detailed order said. “...this court restrains itself from passing an injunction order, but certainly hopes and trusts that till the next date of hearing, no further construction activity shall be carried out as far as construction of twin tunnels is concerned.”

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{{^usCountry}} The HC clarified that NHAI, while filing reply to the petition, shall specifically apprise this court that once it had already acquired land for construction of surface highway through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kufar and Dhalli and in that regard, huge compensation stood disbursed to the displaced persons, where was the occasion to abandon the idea of making surface highway and construct twin tunnel that too below the hill over which dense population resides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HC clarified that NHAI, while filing reply to the petition, shall specifically apprise this court that once it had already acquired land for construction of surface highway through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kufar and Dhalli and in that regard, huge compensation stood disbursed to the displaced persons, where was the occasion to abandon the idea of making surface highway and construct twin tunnel that too below the hill over which dense population resides. {{/usCountry}}

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The HC has also asked the NHAI to “apprise this court as to who would compensate/pay for the loss to public exchequer to the tune of ₹600 crore spent for paying compensation for the land which was earlier proposed for construction of surface highway”.

Residents moved HC after buildings developed cracks

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The residents of Sanjauli, had moved the HC saying that NHAI has resorted to construction of twin tunnels without following the safety measures, as a result, a large number of houses situated on the upper side of the tunnel are in danger.

At least 16 buildings in the vicinity have developed similar structural damage, triggering panic among nearly 1,000 local families residing in one of the most densely populated areas of Shimla.

The petition averred that though in original plans for construction of Shimla Bypass project on NH 05, there was no proposal to construct twin tunnels and bypass was proposed to be constructed through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kufar and Dhalli as a surface highway.

The petitioners pointed out that the NHAI had not only acquired the land which was to be used for surface highway, but compensation to the tune of approximately ₹600 crore was disbursed among the various land and house owners. On account of aforesaid acquisition, approximately 88 families have been already displaced as their houses were demolished.

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“Subsequently, without there being any plausible justification, NHAI abandoned the idea of making surface highway and proposed to construct a twin tunnel from Chalauthi, Sanjauli to Bhatta Kufar,” the petitioners said.

The petition pointed out that during construction of the twin tunnel, many houses have already suffered cracks and in the recent past, houses of the petitioners were also declared unsafe.

‘Geological Survey of India advised not to construct the tunnel’

The petitioners rely on documents issued by Geological Survey of India (GSI) that suggests that there was an advisory not to construct a tunnel through the hill over which hundreds of houses are located, and alleged that NHAI apparently ignored the same.

The petition pointed out that the water can be seen gushing out from both sides of the tunnel, which concern was otherwise raised by the GSI. As per a report submitted by the GSI, distance between the tunnel and the surface on the upper side, where a large number of houses stand constructed, is only 14 metres at certain places, i.e. near Cemetery and Vishal Mega Mart etc.

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IIT Roorkee team has been roped in: NHAI

NHAI’s counsel admitted to the visit of the IIT Roorkee team and said that a record with regard to construction of the tunnel has been summoned by IIT Roorkee. The counsel apprised the court that taking note of concern of safety raised by local residents as well as technical team, work has been suspended on September 18 and same will not be started till the time IIT Roorkee furnishes its report.

Residents have been holding protests

Residents of Sanjauli, Bhatta Kuffar, Shanti Vihar and adjoining areas of Shimla have been holding protest under the banner of the Twin Tunnel Affected People’s Sangharsh Committee, demanding an immediate halt to construction, a review of the revised tunnel alignment and restoration of the original survey route.

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