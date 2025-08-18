Shimla MC launches massive stay dog vaccination drive

Shimla municipal corporation (MC) has launched a massive drive to sterilise and vaccinate dogs with anti-rabies shots. The campaign would continue for 20 to 25 days and teams of veterinary experts from Goa, Maharashtra and Delhi have been involved . (File)

The MC will also equip all stray dogs in the town with QR-based smart tags as part of its intensified drive to tackle the growing stray dog menace. These tags, tied around the dogs’ necks, will store key information such as sterilisation status, vaccination records, overall health, age and behaviour. By simply scanning the QR code, residents will be able to access these details instantly.

The campaign would continue for 20 to 25 days and teams of veterinary experts from Goa, Maharashtra and Delhi have been involved in the campaign under the guidance of Dr D R Anil and four vehicles and boarding and lodging facilities have been provided to the teams for catching the stray dogs from different wards, said Shimla MC mayor Surinder Chauhan on Sunday.

There has been a discernible increase in cases of dog bites and complaints galore and the campaign would not only help in maintaining the digital record of stray dogs, their behaviour and aggressive dogs would be lodged in ‘Dog Hut” in Tutikandi, he added.