Ten days after a road mishap near the Baltana flyover, a 44-year-old shopkeeper succumbed to his injuries, prompting the Zirakpur police to register an FIR against a resident of Dhakoli.

Acting on Joginder’s complaint, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh of the Baltana police post registered an FIR. (HT File)

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Complainant Joginder Singh, a resident of Sector 19, Panchkula, said his younger brother Surinder Singh left their mobile repair shop in Abhepur on his scooter around 8.30 pm on October 5 to buy spare parts in Zirakpur. Surinder did not return home that night. On October 8, the village watchman informed Joginder that his brother had met with an accident and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

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According to the complainant, Surinder told the family that he was returning to Baltana when a Tata Nexon car allegedly moved into his lane near the Shagun Hotel and a liquor vend in front of the flyover. He tried to swerve to avoid the car, but his scooter struck its right side, throwing him onto the road.

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{{^usCountry}} The car driver, identified as Arvind Kamboj, a resident of Peer Muchala in Dhakoli, took Surinder to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, before Surinder was shifted to GMCH. Surinder died at the hospital on October 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car driver, identified as Arvind Kamboj, a resident of Peer Muchala in Dhakoli, took Surinder to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, before Surinder was shifted to GMCH. Surinder died at the hospital on October 15. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on Joginder’s complaint, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh of the Baltana police post registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 324(4) (mischief), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kamboj.

Police said the investigation will establish the circumstances of the collision and the driver’s alleged role.