SIR in Haryana: State to verify voter list by October 20

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Monday said that, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, a new voter list will be prepared and all booth level officers (BLOs) will be tasked with matching the current voter list of Haryana with that of the year 2002 by October 20 this year. Haryana chief electoral officer has appealed to all registered voters, eligible youth, and political party representatives to cooperate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (HT File)

If a voter’s name appears in both lists, no additional documents will be required. Sreenivas said that both the 2002 and 2024 voter lists are available on the department’s website for public access.

The CEO has appealed to all registered voters, eligible youth, and political party representatives to cooperate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at creating an error-free voter list.

Sreenivas also directed district election officers (DEOs) across the state to fill vacant BLO positions and issue their identity cards to ensure smooth progress in preparing the new voter list. He also issued directions to give training to officers and employees related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On September 10, the ECI had organised a meeting of CEOs of all states, giving directions to implement SIR across the country. Following the meeting, Haryana’s CEO conducted a video conference with DEOs and electoral registration officers (EROs) regarding SIR implementation.

As part of the process, BLOs will visit every voter’s home to collect data for the new voter list. Voters will fill out two copies of an enumeration form—one for themselves and the other for the BLO to prepare the list.

Sreenivas stated that, as per ECI guidelines, polling stations will be rationalised based on a maximum of 1,200 voters per station. If a station exceeds this limit, a new polling station will be created.

Additionally, the CEO directed that regular meetings be held with representatives from all recognised national and state political parties, and that the list of booth level agents be obtained. Timely printing and distribution of enumeration sheets to BLOs should also be ensured.