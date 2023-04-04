Woman out for walk falls prey to snatchers in Panchkula

A woman returning home from an evening walk was targeted by snatchers who took away her gold chain in Sector 20, police said. The couple approached Panchkula police at the Sector-20 police station, where a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. (iStock)

Tarun Seth, a resident of Sector 20, told the police that on Saturday, he, along with his wife, Anupama Seth, was out for an evening walk. While they were walking back home, two men on a motorcycle snatched Anupama’s gold chain. Tarun said he ran after the snatchers, but they managed to flee towards Peer Muchalla.

The couple approached police at the Sector-20 police station, where a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police have launched an investigation to nab the accused.