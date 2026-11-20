Police arrested two men and recovered two illegal firearms, four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle following social media monitoring.

he police recovered a .30-bore pistol with two live cartridges, a .315-bore country-made pistol with two live cartridges, and a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle bearing registration number PB-65-BE-8112. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Jasdeep Singh, a resident of NRI Colony on Randhawa Road, Kharar, and Mithun alias Nalwa, a resident of Chhajjumajra, Kharar.

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According to the police, the CIA team spotted a social media account displaying an illegal firearm during routine monitoring. After gathering information and conducting a technical investigation, the team arrested the two accused.

The police recovered a .30-bore pistol with two live cartridges, a .315-bore country-made pistol with two live cartridges, and a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle bearing registration number PB-65-BE-8112.

The police said the accused stole the motorcycle on October 3, 2026. They also allegedly participated in theft and snatching incidents and procured the illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 303 and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at City Kharar police station on November 14.

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{{^usCountry}} The CIA team is investigating the source of the weapons and the accused’s possible involvement in other criminal cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CIA team is investigating the source of the weapons and the accused’s possible involvement in other criminal cases. {{/usCountry}}

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