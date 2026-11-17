Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has filed a petition before the Leh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, challenging his house arrest.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

Last week, the Ladakh administration had imposed restrictions on Wangchuk’s movement for 60 days, citing the need to prevent him from holding protests.

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The administration had directed the climate activist to refrain from holding rallies, processions, or gatherings.

“In terms of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restrictions were imposed on Sonam Wangchuk on his movement and direct him to refrain from engaging in any activity, organising or participating in any unauthorised rally, procession or public gathering, or any conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, disturbance of public tranquillity or obstruction to the peaceful conduct of the ongoing electoral processes within the territorial jurisdiction of Leh district. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days,” reads the order issued by the additional district magistrate, Leh.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to X, Wangchuk wrote that he had full faith in the high court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to X, Wangchuk wrote that he had full faith in the high court. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the seventh day of my house arrest… we have filed a petition in the Leh bench of the High Court of JK&L. We have full faith in the High Court & hope that we will not have to knock the doors of the Supreme Court. I’m most grateful to our lawyers from Supreme Court Delhi and Leh. And thank you all for your support from all over the country. Jai Hind,” Wangchuk wrote in his post.

The move comes amid an appeal by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Wednesday to the President, Prime Minister, Union home minister, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking deferment of the December 4 elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

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Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan also wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking postponement of the polls. He said that with a harsh winter approaching, senior citizens have already started migrating to warmer regions, while thousands of students will leave by late November and early December for education and coaching.

LAB and KDA are also spearheading an agitation for the statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh under Article 371. They have been holding talks with the central government over these demands. The talks are taking place amid continuing discontent over the September 24, 2025, violence, when four people, including a retired soldier, were killed and more than 80 were injured.

Several rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock. The two groups want the council polls to be postponed until after winter and a new seat map—formed after a delimitation exercise—to be reviewed.

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Meanwhile, Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra on Tuesday said that the council polls were a step towards deepening democracy, and would be a “turning point in the larger journey of democracy”. He said that an apex-level body, representing the UT, was “also taking shape”.

The hill councils are elected district bodies set up under a 1997 law of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature. The law provided for a council in each of Ladakh’s two districts at the time, Leh and Kargil, with 26 elected members each.

In April this year, the administration created five new districts, carving Nubra, Sham and Changthang out of Leh, and Zanskar and Drass out of Kargil. Sankoo is the eighth district.

In October, the Centre amended the 1997 law through a presidential regulation to give every district a council. The eight councils have 100 elected seats in all, against 52 before. Leh has 22 and Kargil 21, while the six new councils have between seven and 13 seats each.

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As many as 541 candidates have filed their nominations for the December 4 polls, officials said. Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the hill council elections.

Ladakh also votes on November 21 for panchayats, or village councils, and for the Leh and Kargil municipal committees. The last panchayat polls in Ladakh were held in 2018, while LAHDC polls were held in 2023.