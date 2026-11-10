Sonepat police issues 2,312 challans, impound 67 vehicles in eight days under anti-pollution drive

Police have issued 2,312 challans and impounded 67 vehicles during the first eight days of a special enforcement drive against polluting vehicles under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions and graded response action plan (GRAP), officials said on Monday.

Officials said traffic personnel had been instructed to ensure that intensive checking did not lead to congestion on roads. (HT File)

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The drive, launched on November 1 under GRAP stage-I and the Winter Action Plan 2026-27, involves intensive checking at major roads and entry points connecting the district with Delhi. Police personnel have been deployed in different shifts to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and ensure compliance with pollution-control norms.

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Sonepat police commissioner Mamta Singh directed officials to intensify enforcement, particularly along routes leading to the national capital. Deputy commissioner of police (DC) (headquarters and traffic) Sonakshi Singh said police station in-charges and traffic officials had been instructed to ensure strict implementation of restrictions imposed under GRAP.

According to the police 543 challans were issued and 41 vehicles impounded on November 1, followed by 265 challans and eight impoundments on November 2. On November 3, 316 challans were issued and four vehicles impounded, while the corresponding figures for November 4 were 320 challans and six impounded vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} The police issued another 297 challans and impounded five vehicles on November 5, followed by 386 challans and three impoundments on November 6. On November 7, 179 challans were issued, while six challans were issued on November 8. No vehicle was impounded on either of the last two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police issued another 297 challans and impounded five vehicles on November 5, followed by 386 challans and three impoundments on November 6. On November 7, 179 challans were issued, while six challans were issued on November 8. No vehicle was impounded on either of the last two days. {{/usCountry}}

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The checking teams are verifying valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates and taking action against vehicles operating without them or emitting smoke beyond prescribed limits. Special attention is also being paid to overage diesel and petrol vehicles and other categories of vehicles prohibited from operating under the applicable restrictions.

Police is also regulating the movement of non-destined vehicles heading towards Delhi and diverting them through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressways, in accordance with applicable directions. Restrictions on the entry of vehicles from other states and inter-state buses are also being enforced, while exemptions for eligible electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel vehicles are being observed.

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Officials said traffic personnel had been instructed to ensure that intensive checking did not lead to congestion on roads.