Chandigarh: SOP given go by, PU gives nod for student council prez’s star night

Despite the restrictions on star night events on campus, Panjab University has given a go-ahead to hold such events, with one to be organised by PU Campus Students’ Council president Gaurav Veer Sohal, affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on March 18, that too at the cricket ground which the authorities have refused in the past. Notably, PU had imposed restrictions on such events under the standard-operating procedures (SOPs) framed after a murder on campus in 2024. Sohal is the first from ABVP to hold the presidential post of the student council. Panjab University (HT Photo)

PU officials have over the years denied permission for student events at the cricket ground citing the risk of damage to the turf and the sprinkler system, stating that large-scale stage setups and heavy equipment could cause irreversible damage.

In 2025, a concert proposed during a fest by former PUCSC vice president Archit Garg (NSUI) was not allowed at the same ground. The university had cited the presence of ₹15-lakh sprinkler system as the reason for not permitting the event. “Initially, we were allowed to hold the event at the cricket ground. We put in labour and resources, but the setup was removed overnight as we were told that the ground shouldn’t be used on the recommendations of the sports department,” Garg said. The university’s SOPs for student festivals was framed after the murder of a 21-year-old student on campus during a fest in 2024. Under the SOPs, star night events are not to be permitted during student festivals and that events involving large crowds require prior approval and tighter regulation.

This year, the first two Jhankaar star nights of the student council president are being held at the UBS ground, which police officials had objected to in previous years for large gatherings citing space and security concerns. The final day event at the cricket ground is expected to draw a large crowd, with singer Satinder Sartaaj scheduled to perform and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also expected to attend the programme. One such programme held by a SATH party leader didn’t have star night as according to him he had planned it as per the SOPs. Dean Students’ Welfare Yogesh Rawal remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Vice Chancellor Renu Vig confirmed that the cricket ground has been accepted as a venue for the final star night for student council president’s Jhankaar fest, which is scheduled to feature Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj. “We have sent the required documents to the UT administration for permission. The final decision rests with the administration,” she said.

Following the permission granted for Jhankaar, other student council members have also begun seeking approval for similar programmes during their upcoming festivals. PUCSC general secretary Abhishek Daggar (SOPU) said preparations for their fest scheduled in the coming week are already underway. “We are now only waiting for permission from the university authorities for the star night,” he added.

MP Anurag Thakur chief guest

The first star night of Jhankaar saw a performance by Himachali singer Kuldeep Sharma, with students from Himachal Pradesh associated with the ABVP present in the audience along with PU students and staff. The chief guest for the event was Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur. He addressed the gathering. Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma was also in attendance.