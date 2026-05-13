Special NIA court sends five LeT operatives to judicial custody

A special NIA court in Jammu has sent five Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, including two Pakistani nationals, to 25-days judicial custody--till June 4-- in connection with a case related to an inter-state terror module, said officials on Tuesday. The court observed that the accused were prima facie involved in a case registered for offences punishable under Sections 7/27 Arms Act, Section 23 of the UA(P) Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. (File)

The accused Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama, all residents of Hazratbal, Srinagar besides two Pakistanis--Abu Huraira, alias Kamran Ahmad, of Kasur and Khubaib, alias Usman, of Lahore Pakistan, were produced before the court through video conferencing on Monday.

The court observed that the accused were prima facie involved in a case registered for offences punishable under Sections 7/27 Arms Act, Section 23 of the UA(P) Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

On April 27, the NIA had taken over the case pertaining to an interstate module of LeT and secured custody of the five arrested terrorists, said officials. “The five terrorists included two Pakistani terrorists—self styled commanders Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, and Usman, alias Khubaib. They were produced before NIA court on Monday,” said an official. While the two Pakistani nationals were granted two-day remand, the three local terrorists were sent to 15-day custody.

On April 7, Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested the LeT operatives, including alias Abu Hureira, who were on the run for the past 16 years and were able to set up bases outside J&K.

The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.