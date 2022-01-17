Special Task Force in-charge Harbans Singh awarded fifth DGP commendation disc

Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana zone in-charge, inspector Harbans Singh was awarded the director general of police (DGP) commendation disc, awarded in recognition of outstanding police achievements and public service, for a fifth time.

Singh, who earlier worked as the in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell of police commissionerate, has seized large quantities of drugs and arrested the highest number of smugglers from the state during his tenure with the STF.

He joined the Punjab police in 1986 and was promoted to the post of assistant sub-inspector in 1995 and to inspector in 2011. He was recently promoted to Inspector.

In 2013, Singh was awarded with the President Police Medal from the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee. In 2017, he was decorated with his first DGP commendation disc.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said it was because of his strong team and supportive family that he was able to perform his duties and received such honours.

During his tenure as STF in-charge, Singh and his team have recovered a total of 281kg heroin, 57kg opium, 1334kg poppy husk, 10kg ice drug, 34.1lakh intoxicant pills and capsules as well as ₹2.59 crore in drug money. His team has also seized 12 AK-47 rifles, 24 magazines, 642 cartridges of 7.62 mm, 17 illegal pistols and 232 bullets, while also having made 15 arrests.