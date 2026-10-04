Spice of Life: On Oshawa detour, debt only gratitude can repay

Some journeys are remembered not for the places we visit, but for the people who step into our paths. What began as a family road trip from Windsor to Quebec City became, through an unexpected act of kindness, a memory we would cherish for years to come.

I had returned to Canada after several years to visit my son, who is settled in Windsor, Ontario. Eager to show me more of the country, he planned a drive to Quebec City—a long haul of 14 hours, but one we approached with immense excitement. (Reuters file)

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I had returned to Canada after several years to visit my son, who is settled in Windsor, Ontario. Eager to show me more of the country, he planned a drive to Quebec City—a long haul of 14 hours, but one we approached with immense excitement.

The journey went smoothly until, halfway through, the trunk of our car suddenly popped open and refused to latch. We secured it as best we could with safety straps and began searching the highway for a workshop.

Near Oshawa, we spotted a small, unassuming garage. The mechanic, Thiago, readily agreed to help. He was finishing up another vehicle, but the moment it rolled off, he turned his full attention to ours. He spent over an hour diagnosing, repairing, and testing the latch until he was certain it would hold for the long road ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} When the job was done, my son pulled out his card, but Thiago explained his machine was currently out of order. We had no cash, so my son asked for directions to the nearest ATM. Thiago simply smiled and waved his hand. “It’s alright. You don’t owe me anything. I’m just happy I could help.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the job was done, my son pulled out his card, but Thiago explained his machine was currently out of order. We had no cash, so my son asked for directions to the nearest ATM. Thiago simply smiled and waved his hand. “It’s alright. You don’t owe me anything. I’m just happy I could help.” {{/usCountry}}

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In our brief conversation, he had noticed my son travelling with his elderly father. Looking at the setting sun and the vast distance we still had to cover, concern crossed his face. “You have your father with you,” he said warmly. “You have a long way to go. Have a safe trip.”

Those simple words touched me deeply. He was no longer just a mechanic fixing a car; he was a stranger genuinely concerned about our well-being. He had given his time and skill without expecting a single penny in return.

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We eventually reached Quebec City, spent a couple of wonderful days there, moved on to Montreal, and finally returned to Windsor. The trip left us with postcard memories—picturesque landscapes, historic streets, magnificent monuments, and delightful cuisine.

Yet, looking back, it isn’t the architecture or the views that stay with me the most. It is that modest workshop in Oshawa, and the kind mechanic who stepped in when we needed him, and the humanity of a stranger who had no obligation to help us, yet chose to do so of his own accord.

Thank you, Thiago. You charged us nothing, yet left us with a debt we can never truly repay—not for the repair you made, but for the compassion, generosity, and humanity you showed us when we were miles away from home. In a hurried world, you offered a reminder that compassion knows no borders or creed. Some debts can only be repaid by paying them forward, keeping the kindness alive on the road ahead.

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The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor and can be reached at opinder.lamba@gmail.com