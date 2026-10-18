Srinagar: AIP slams Omar govt’s 2 years in office for ‘failed promises’

As the Omar Abdullah-led government completes two years in office, Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi has accused the National Conference (NC) of betraying the public mandate, saying its electoral promises have failed to translate into visible change on the ground.

Nabi said the government’s two-year record had left serious questions about its credibility. (HT Photo for representation)

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“Despite receiving a huge mandate, there is no governance visible on the ground. People voted for the NC in the hope that it would deliver on their political aspirations and address their everyday concerns. Two years later, they are still waiting,” Nabi said.

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He said the NC had promised to pursue the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A through peaceful and democratic means, but had failed to demonstrate a sustained political struggle towards that objective.

“The promises made during elections have largely disappeared after assuming office. Where is the promised peaceful struggle for Article 370 and 35A?” he asked.

On reservation rationalisation, Nabi said the party had promised immediate action, yet the issue remained unresolved as the government entered its third year. He also questioned the gap between the promise of 200 units of free electricity and the reported 6% tariff hike, saying households had been left facing higher costs instead of the relief they were promised.

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{{^usCountry}} Nabi said the promise of one lakh jobs had yet to translate into progress commensurate with public expectations, while daily wagers continued to await regularisation and unemployed youth struggled with uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nabi said the promise of one lakh jobs had yet to translate into progress commensurate with public expectations, while daily wagers continued to await regularisation and unemployed youth struggled with uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

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He also raised the issue of political prisoners, particularly Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who has remained in custody since 2019, questioning the progress made on the NC’s commitment concerning their release.

Nabi said the government’s failures were also creating an increasingly hostile environment for the NC legislators, who were facing public anger over unfulfilled promises.

“NC legislators are paying the price for their government’s betrayal of public trust. They face people’s anger with no answers because a government that has failed to deliver has left its own MLAs with nothing to defend. This is the political cost of making tall promises and delivering nothing,” he said.

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Nabi said the government’s two-year record had left serious questions about its credibility, arguing that a strong electoral mandate must be measured by delivery rather than assurances.

“The people voted for change, dignity and political representation. They deserve answers on what has been achieved and why so many promises remain unfulfilled,” he added.