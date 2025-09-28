Srinagar: Curfew eased in phases after four days of unrest in Leh

After four days, authorities allowed a four-hour curfew relaxation on Saturday in violence-hit Leh, Ladakh, as no untoward incidents were reported. Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review at Raj Bhavan, following which curfew was eased in phases. The Ladakh administration on Saturday began phased relaxation of the curfew imposed in Leh after the violence. (PTI)

“We have taken a decision (to ease restrictions). The curfew is relaxed for two hours from 1pm to 3pm in the first phase in old city areas, followed by a two-hour relaxation in new areas from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm,” DGP Jamwal told reporters in Leh.

The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

The official said the patrolling and checking by police and paramilitary forces in the sensitive areas have been intensified, while raids are also underway to nab the absconding rioters, including a councillor who allegedly instigated the violence.

Officials said police parties on Saturday announced the relaxation in the curfew using the public address systems and, soon after, shops selling essential commodities were opened, witnessing a heavy rush.

People were also seen queuing outside ATM kiosks in good numbers as the police and CRPF personnel kept a vigil, they said, adding the relaxation period passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.