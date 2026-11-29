A star-studded field featuring some of India’s leading professional golfers will compete in the second edition of the Trident Open, scheduled to be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from December 1 to 4. Jointly organised by the Trident Group and DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament carries a prize purse of ₹1 crore. A Pro-Am event will precede the championship on Sunday.

Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Chairman - Trident Group (3rd from right), Kapil Dev, President, DP World PGTI (4th from left), leading Indian professionals Shubhankar Sharma (2nd from right) and Yuvraj Sandhu (3rd from left), as well as Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI (extreme left), Maj. R S Virk, President, Chandigarh Golf Club (2nd from left) and Alamgir Grewal, Captain, Chandigarh Golf Club (extreme right), pose with the trophy of the Trident Open 2026 at the press conference on Saturday at Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 72-hole stroke-play event will feature 120 players, with the halfway cut applied after 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will advance to the final two rounds.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The field includes DP World Tour multiple winner Shubhankar Sharma, former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champions Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi and Rashid Khan, besides defending champion Manu Gandas. International winners Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee and Viraj Madappa will also be in action.

Chandigarh will have representation through Yuvraj Sandhu, Shubhankar Sharma, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Akshay Sharma, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Brashwarpal Singh, Vasu Sehgal and Manjot Singh.

The international contingent includes Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja and BG Lalith Kumara, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and promoting professional golf in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and promoting professional golf in India. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

DP World PGTI president Kapil Dev expressed confidence that the championship would provide a platform for golfers to showcase their talent. Chandigarh Golf Club president Maj R S Virk said hosting the event was a matter of pride for the club, popularly regarded as the nursery of Indian golf.