State on high alert, Punjab Police carry out flag marches

Punjab Police have beefed up the security across the state, and all the field units have been directed to remain on high alert in the wake of Independence Day celebrations. Police personnel during a flag march ahead of the Independence Day in Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to an official spokesman, police teams conducted flag marches at all the sensitive areas in all the 28 police districts simultaneously, followed by cordon and search operations (CASOs) at all the vulnerable spots.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that police teams led by CPs/SSPs conducted flag marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of their respective districts.

“The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public, besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation,” he said.

Shukla said that the CPs/SSPs were also directed to conduct a special cordon and search operation (CASO) under the supervision of a SP-rank officer at all the crowded places, including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc, across the state.

“We had strictly instructed all the Police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said that around 250 teams, involving over 1,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

Apart from this, cops have continued their cordon and search operation (CASO) against drugs on Day 165, and conducted raids at 374 locations on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 73 drug smugglers after registration of 53 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 25,719 within 165 days.

The Special DGP said that the raids have resulted in the recovery of 2.4 kg of heroin and ₹42,800 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.