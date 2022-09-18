Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / State’s draft logistics policy in focus at virtual event in Ludhiana

State's draft logistics policy in focus at virtual event in Ludhiana

Published on Sep 18, 2022

Secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce, Sibin C addressed the stakeholders online by highlighting the importance of logistics in the state and also briefed the attendees about the salient features of state’s draft logistics policy. The virtual state-level programme was organised at the meeting hall, office of general manager, District Industries Centre in Ludhiana

Officials during state-level meet in Ludhiana on the launch of National Logistics Policy . (Harvinder Singh/HT)
On the sidelines of the launch of National Logistics Policy, a virtual state-level programme was organised at the meeting hall, office of general manager, District Industries Centre here on Sunday.

A presentation was prepared by the department of industries and commerce, Punjab, on the draft logistics and logistics park policy for Punjab.

Secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce, Sibin C addressed the stakeholders online by highlighting the importance of logistics in the state and also briefed the attendees about the salient features of state’s draft logistics policy.

It was also discussed how the state’s policy has been made keeping the principles of Draft National Logistics Policy, 2019 and PM Gati Shakti— national master plan for multi-modal connectivity— at its core.

The function was presided over by joint director Mahesh Khanna, along with joint DGFT Utpal Kumar and general manager Rakesh Kansal.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
