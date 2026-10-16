Health and family welfare minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the state has achieved a historic milestone by increasing postgraduate (PG) medical seats in six government medical colleges across the state from 277 to 597.

The minister said that to support this expansion the state government has created 218 posts of senior residents and tutor specialists in government medical colleges during the last three years. (HT Photo for representation)

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The increase of 320 seats has been approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC). He said that this is the biggest increase in PG medical seats in the last 40 years. The expansion is an important step towards strengthening the training of specialist doctors, ensuring the availability of more specialists, and improving healthcare services across the state.

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With the increase, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla has expanded its PG seats from 139 to 230, an increase of 91 seats. Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda has increased its intake from 99 to 156, adding 57 seats. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi has increased its seats from 24 to 79, an addition of 55. Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan has expanded from 3 to 35 seats, adding 32. Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba has increased from 4 to 32 seats, adding 28, while Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur has expanded from 8 to 65 seats, adding 57 seats.

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{{^usCountry}} Shandil said that the expansion would provide greater opportunities for young doctors to pursue specialised medical education within the state and strengthen the availability of trained specialists in government hospitals. He said that increasing the number of specialist doctors is essential to improving patient care and ensuring that people, particularly those living in rural, remote and far-flung areas have better access to specialised medical services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shandil said that the expansion would provide greater opportunities for young doctors to pursue specialised medical education within the state and strengthen the availability of trained specialists in government hospitals. He said that increasing the number of specialist doctors is essential to improving patient care and ensuring that people, particularly those living in rural, remote and far-flung areas have better access to specialised medical services. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said that to support this expansion the state government has created 218 posts of senior residents and tutor specialists in government medical colleges during the last three years.