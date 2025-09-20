Coming down heavily on the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over poor maintenance of Parwanoo-Shimla section of the NH-5, the Himachal high court has said that certain stretches on this key artery connecting the state capital with the plains resemble the lunar landscape (in an apparent reference to the craters on moon surface). Stretches on key Parwanoo-Shimla artery resemble lunar landscape: HC

“We have already noticed that in spite of pushing and prodding, the matter has been pending since 2017. The NHAI has failed to rise up to its expectations of maintaining this premium highway,” read the September 18 detailed order.

Specifically pointing towards the stretch from Kaithligath to Shimla, the court said: “There are certain stretches near Shoghi Industrial area which are not roadworthy. It has a resemblance to moonscape, and the travellers are greeted by big potholes here.”

The stretch is under the supervision of NHAI and the state public works department. The HC told the authorities concerned to “take appropriate measures to rectify the stretch by issuing necessary orders for grant of funds and ensure its repair by the next hearing.”

The HC also expressed deep concern over things moving at slow place in terms of maintenance and repair. “Apparently, it is admitted that what had collapsed in 2023 has still not been put back in place at two major spots, Datyar and Chakki Mod,” the HC noted.

“Keeping in view the present condition of the highway, it is apparent that a common citizen is not even able to use the highway without putting his vehicle at risk and damage which leads to high maintenance cost to run vehicles by the citizens, whereas the NHAI continues to charge toll,” the order read.

“Resultantly, we are of the opinion that until the authority puts it act in place and makes the highway roadworthy, the toll which is being collected, is liable to be suspended,” the court said while suspending the toll collection at Sanwara plaza till October 31.

NHAI blames ‘excess’ rainfall

The NHAI, in its affidavit, blamed “excessive” rainfall this monsoon for “impacting the highway maintenance work”.

The affidavit was submitted by NHAI regional officer Ajay Singh Bargoti before the HC division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma on September 18, the day of hearing. In its affidavit, NHAI further said, “The unprecedented heavy rainfall has triggered landslides at 22 different locations, along the 39.139 km stretch…. muck has already been cleared from 16 locations and the remaining debris will be removed by September 30, 2025.”

The NHAI pointed out that in Solan and Shimla districts, the departure from normal rainfall in the month of August was over 100%. “The excessive rainfall has directly impacted the highway maintenance works, notwithstanding the continued and sustained efforts of NHAI” the affidavit read.